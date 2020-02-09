|
Louis Andrew Sanders, 64, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was an architect and had worked for several architectural firms in the Tidewater area, but more recently, he worked for civil service at the Norfolk Naval Station. Born in Portsmouth, Va., he was the son of the late Lola Drummond Sanders and Ralph G. Sanders.
Louis was a proud graduate and fan of Virginia Tech and enjoyed entertaining their many friends by cooking for them on his smoker. He is a member of Larchmont United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Norfolk Host Lions Club.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Jacqueline M. Sanders, several cousins, and many friends who will miss him dearly.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14th at Larchmont United Methodist Church with Rev. Scott Rimer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Norfolk S.P.C.A. (www.spca.com) or to the ([email protected]). H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020