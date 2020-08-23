1/1
Louis C. Spivey Jr.
1958 - 2020
Louis C. Spivey, Jr. passed away unexpectedly in his home on August 19, 2020. Louis was born on November 9, 1958, in Norfolk, Virginia. He was the son of the late Louis C. Spivey, Sr and his mother Jo Ann Spivey Pendergrass and stepfather, Tom Pendergrass. He was a member of Bayside Baptist Church and in recent years attended London Bridge Baptist Church. He graduated from Bayside High School and attended Tidewater Community College. He owned several contracting businesses, RCI and S & D Contracting Services, with family. He leaves behind his daughter, Amanda (Mandy) Spivey, his grandchildren, Gavin and Giuliana, Mandy's fiancÃ©, Eric Distin, and Janice Reynolds Williams, Harry and Joan Reynolds, along with numerous family and friends. A celebration of Louis's life will be held at London Bridge Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 25. Family will receive friends and relatives at 1:00pm in the Worship Center and the celebration will follow at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association or Lynnhaven Baseball (Trant Field 586 North Lynnhaven Road, Va Beach, Va 23452).

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
01:00 PM
London Bridge Baptist Church
AUG
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
London Bridge Baptist Church
August 22, 2020
Jo Ann and Tom,

We are so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our prayers. May your many wonderful memories of your son give you comfort during this time. Dave and Sandra Spicer
Sandra Spicer
Friend
