Louis Dominic Keller
Louis Dominic Keller, 77, of Virginia Beach passed away on November 14, 2020. Born and raised in New Brunswick, NJ, Louis grew up with a love for baseball. Louis graduated from Troy University in Alabama in 1965 where he met his beloved late wife Barbara. Following his studies, he joined the United States Navy where he achieved the rank of Commander and honorably served for 25yrs. After retirement from the Navy, he began a second career at HSBC banking. In his later years, Louis was an avid sports memorabilia collector and was owner of Steve and Lou's Baseball Cards. Louis was devoted to his family and was loved dearly by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his mother Rose (Muscolino) Keller, father Adolph Keller, and wife Barbara Miner Keller. He is survived by his sister Helen (George) O'Brien, son Steven Keller and grandson Damien Keller. He will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 23, 2020.
November 22, 2020
Lou, you and Barbara have been my friend since our college days starting in 1963. We have visited each other and talked by phone many times since. I was sorry to hear of your passing, however, you and Barbara are together again! Rest In Peace my friend!
Jerry Rhodes
Friend
