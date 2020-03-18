|
|
Louis Earle Platt Jr., 83, formerly of Willow Creek Retirement Living, went home to be with the Lord March 7, 2020.
Louis worked for the City of Chesapeake as a police officer devoted to public safety and service for twenty years until he retired in April of 1992.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Zachman and her husband Mark; grandchildren and three great-grandchildren of Minnesota. He is also remembered by his sister, Kay Titemare of New York; niece and two nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Victory Baptist Church of Minnesota. A burial will follow later at the Veteran's Cemetery of Little Falls, MN.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020