Louis E. Platt Jr.

Louis E. Platt Jr. Obituary
Louis Earle Platt Jr., 83, formerly of Willow Creek Retirement Living, went home to be with the Lord March 7, 2020.

Louis worked for the City of Chesapeake as a police officer devoted to public safety and service for twenty years until he retired in April of 1992.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Zachman and her husband Mark; grandchildren and three great-grandchildren of Minnesota. He is also remembered by his sister, Kay Titemare of New York; niece and two nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Victory Baptist Church of Minnesota. A burial will follow later at the Veteran's Cemetery of Little Falls, MN.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020
