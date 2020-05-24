Louis J. Lucente, 90, passed away on May 18, 2020. Louis was born in Jamaica, NY and was the son of the late, Thomas and Josephine Lucente. Louis has lived in Virginia Beach since 1959, and was a veteran of the U.S.A.F. He worked in Land Development and Construction for many years, and was a member of Church of the Holy Family. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bernice and son, Thomas Lucente.
Survivors include his three children, James Lucente and his wife Lark of Courtland, VA, a daughter, Victoria Lucente of Virginia Beach, and Joseph Lucente and his wife Maureen of Virginia Beach, a daughter in law, May Lucente of Suffolk, a brother, Dr. Thomas B. Lucente of Venice, Florida, seven grandchildren, Ashley, Monica, Sarah, Jacqueline, Joseph, Lindsey, Jason, and Amber (deceased), and five great grandchildren, Emma, Diletta, Olivia, Evelyn, and Christopher.
The family would like to thank his caregiver, Lisa Smith, for her loving care of him for the past two years.
Services will be private. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Catholic Charities or to the Parkinson Foundation.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.