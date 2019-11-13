Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel of Christian Faith
The Villages, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Blows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis T. Blows

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis T. Blows Obituary
Lou Blows, 89, died Nov 9, 2019, in Tampa, FL. Mr. Blows attended Tabernacle Church, coached at Norfolk Christian Schools, and retired as an electronics engineer at Naval Sea Systems Command. He and his wife, Phylis, retired to The Villages, FL in 1989. Mr. Blows is survived by his sons, Lou Lockwood of Green Cove Springs, FL, and David Lockwood of Tampa, FL. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, Nov 16, at the Chapel of Christian Faith in The Villages, FL.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -