|
|
Lou Blows, 89, died Nov 9, 2019, in Tampa, FL. Mr. Blows attended Tabernacle Church, coached at Norfolk Christian Schools, and retired as an electronics engineer at Naval Sea Systems Command. He and his wife, Phylis, retired to The Villages, FL in 1989. Mr. Blows is survived by his sons, Lou Lockwood of Green Cove Springs, FL, and David Lockwood of Tampa, FL. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, Nov 16, at the Chapel of Christian Faith in The Villages, FL.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019