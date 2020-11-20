May 5, 1937 - November 17, 2020.
Louis passed at home with his wife and family. Louis is survived by wife Patricia Swoope, Daughters, Tricia Jan Swoope (Jamie Duff), Michele Carter, granddaughter, Sydney Swoope all of Va. Beach, brother Raymond Swoope (Sandra) Chesapeake, Va. and Sally Swoope Horner (Monty) of Jacksonville, Fla. and numerous nieces and nephews. His is predeceased by father Calvin William Swoope, Sr. and mother, Virginia Mary Parks Swoope, Sisters, Mary Lou Edwards, Virginia Ann Wittington, brothers, Calvin William Swoope, Jr., Thomas Swoope, Charles Parks Swoope.
Louis was a life member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Louis never met a stranger and was loved by all. Sydney, his granddaughter was the apple of his eye and was known as "POP" to all of her friends. Louis will be greatly missed by all with his contagious sense of humor and personality.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 pm at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Saturday, 10:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Norfolk. Family and friends are invited to visit after services on Saturday from 3 to 5 pm at 505 Robbins Road, Virginia Beach, Va.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in honor of Louis Swoope to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Wounded Warriors
. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.