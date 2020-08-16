Louisa "Toni" Vera Cox, 83, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on August 12, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's, with family by her side. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, John Joseph Cox, Sr., who passed in 2007. Born in Beckley, WV, Louisa was the daughter of the late Antonio Vera and Juana Torrico who immigrated to the United States from Belmez, Spain.
As a young lady, Louisa sang with "Uncle Pete" Decker on Joe Brown's Radio Gang in Norfolk in the 1940s, and her family is fortunate to have her recordings from that time. Louisa graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1955. She married her soulmate, John, in 1957. Louisa worked at Old Dominion Freight Line and for the Public Works Center at the Norfolk Naval Station where she was crowned Ms. Rodeo in 1960. She was on the Easton Elementary PTA and a member of the River Forest Shores Garden Club, and later worked for Port Folio Magazine in Va. Beach.
Louisa's hobbies included flower arranging, shopping and baking, and she could always be found working in her yard and garden with John. She loved to sing, especially while cooking. She was a beautiful woman who was always in a good mood, loved to laugh, had a great sense of humor, was generous, outgoing and was genuinely friendly to everyone she met. She was always smiling, even up to her final days. Her laughter and big spirit will be dearly missed as she leaves a great void in all our hearts.
The family wishes to thank Suzette, Nina, Gina and Vangie at Love Ones First who provided a safe, comfortable and compassionate home for Louisa over the last five months.
Louisa is survived by her son John, Jr. and wife Laura of Coppell, TX; her son Philip ("Tony") and wife Mary of Buckeye, AZ; her daughter, Andrea and husband Keith of Chesapeake, VA; her two granddaughters, Ashley of Ferguson, MO, and Courtney of Grand Prairie, TX; one step-granddaughter, Shannon, and one step-grandson, Nick, both of Aurora, CO.
Services will be held in late-October. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
