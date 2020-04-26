|
We are saddened by the loss of our Mom, Granny, Aunt and Friend, Louise, on April 22, 2020, just 14 days shy of reaching her goal of her 100th birthday, May 6, 2020.
A life well lived.
A life well loved.
Born on May 6, 1919, in Stanley County, NC, Louise was the youngest of 12 children. She moved to Norfolk in 1938 and lived with her sister, Edna (Charles) until meeting the love of her life, Charles B. Wagner. Thirty days later Charlie said, "Louise, marry me and I'll show you the world." And that he did! From farm life to Army wife, they traveled to Japan and Germany. She had a gift of story telling and loved talking about her and Charlie's Army travels. She took love and pride in her role as "Mom" to Charlie and Freddy. She was a great cook but also loved going to her favorite restaurants, PanCake House at Wards Corner, Franco's, and Reginos. One of her favorite stories was that she came to Norfolk dressed in a chicken feed sack. You wouldn't know that as she loved clothes and was an impeccable dresser, wearing earrings, and lipstick up until the end.
Louise was a 15 year member of the OV Demo Club where she loved to watch Charlie play pool every Tuesday night until his death in 2011. Together, mom and dad were active and had many friends in the 82nd Airborne Association, F.O.P., Shriners, and American Legion.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, Ret. Capt. Charles B. Wagner. Left to cherish her memories are her two sons, Charles B. Wagner, III (Sandy) of Norfolk, Fred C. Wagner (Tracy) of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Kelly Verostic (JR) of Norfolk and Ben and Kelsie Wagner of Gainesville, FL; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Sam and Albigail Verostic of Norfolk and Rylan C. Wagner of Gainesville, FL; and a special niece, Katy Paschall (Kermit), Chesapeake.
A special thanks to the staff of the Ballentine Community Memory Center and Kindred Hospice for the loving care and attention they gave Mom.
A celebration of Louise's Life will be held at a later, safer date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Louise's memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Mom,
We will miss your fierce determination and spunk, but find solace in knowing you'll spend your 100th birthday with Dad.
We love you!
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020