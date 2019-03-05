|
You have never been out of our thoughts since you left us 10 years ago. We have a different form of relationship with you now. One that allows us to all appreciate what a wonderful human being you were who touched us all. Not a day goes by that youâ€™re not included in our memory of you. From your loving family, husband Jim; daughters Kathy Keefer (Gay LaNasa), Linda Gorsline (Ron), and Karol Foster (John); grandchildren Kaitlin and Kyle Keefer, Eric and Krissy Gorsline, and Lily and Shelly Foster.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2019