Louise B. Eckleberry
Louise B. Eckleberry, 92, of Chesapeake, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Born in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Eure and Effie Burgess Bray. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Roy Leonard Eckleberry, and daughter, Denise McFeeley.
She was retired from Chesapeake Public Schools.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Eckleberry; two granddaughters, Courtney Mascher (Jason) and Kristen Arel (Alan); a great-granddaughter, Sienna Mascher and a great-grandson, Remy Arel; and son-in-law Dennis McFeeley.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Reverend Dr. Ralph Herbert will officiate. There will be no viewing. The family will receive friends at the home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Childrenâ€™s Hospital of The Kingâ€™s Daughters.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 18, 2019