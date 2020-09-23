1/1
Louise B. Twine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise B. Twine, 93, formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on September 21, 2020, in Front Royal, VA.

Born in Gates County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Zelma Boyce and the widow of E. L. Twine. She was a member of Taylor Road Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Carolyn T. Goncalves and her husband, Randy; two grandchildren, Lee and Jennifer Goncalves; and two great-grandchildren, Bradley and Ally Goncalves.

The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy Chapel on Friday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a procession to Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens where a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved