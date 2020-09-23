Louise B. Twine, 93, formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on September 21, 2020, in Front Royal, VA.
Born in Gates County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Zelma Boyce and the widow of E. L. Twine. She was a member of Taylor Road Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Carolyn T. Goncalves and her husband, Randy; two grandchildren, Lee and Jennifer Goncalves; and two great-grandchildren, Bradley and Ally Goncalves.
The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy Chapel on Friday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a procession to Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens where a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
.