VIRGINIA BEACH - Louise Case Danek passed away on September 15, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Gordon Case, Jr., and his wife, Jeanne; her sons, Geoff and Robert S., and their wives, Diane and Celeste; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert M. Danek; daughter, Nancy Lindsey; sisters Patricia Hynes and Phyllis McGoey; and parents, Gladys and Gordon Case, Sr.
Born April 22, 1931, in New Rochelle, N.Y., Louise was the oldest of four siblings. She received a bachelor's degree from the Columbia University School of Nursing. After graduation, Louise worked as a registered nurse shortly before getting married and staying home to raise her family.
A loving wife, mom, grandma, and aunt, she filled hearts with warmth and comfort. Sharp minded and witty, you always laughed in her company. Louise was a great cook and often made favorite family recipes. She enjoyed time with friends, baked goods and wine, arts and crafts, reading, crossword puzzles, and watching TV and movies. Above all, her family was her greatest joy.
Per her wishes, there will be a small family gathering only. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Truth Initiative or a charity of your choice
.