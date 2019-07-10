The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Graveside service
Following Services
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Louise D. Brantley

Louise D. Brantley Obituary
Louise D. Brantley, 95, passed away on July 8, 2019 in Virginia Beach. She loved so many things like reading, crochet and cross words. Most of all she enjoyed her time with her church friends, hosting family dinners and spending time on the riverfront in North Carolina with her family.

Louise has been predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Lloyd H. Brantley. As well as her son Lloyd W. Brantley.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Brenda Short (Ron) and Sharon Lane (Barry) and one daughter-in-law. Louise also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 beginning at 11am at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Dr. VB, VA. A graveside service will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019
