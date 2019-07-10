|
|
Louise D. Brantley, 95, passed away on July 8, 2019 in Virginia Beach. She loved so many things like reading, crochet and cross words. Most of all she enjoyed her time with her church friends, hosting family dinners and spending time on the riverfront in North Carolina with her family.
Louise has been predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Lloyd H. Brantley. As well as her son Lloyd W. Brantley.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Brenda Short (Ron) and Sharon Lane (Barry) and one daughter-in-law. Louise also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 beginning at 11am at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Dr. VB, VA. A graveside service will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019