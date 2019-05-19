Services H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments 2002 Laskin Road Virginia Beach , VA 23454 (757) 428-7880 Resources More Obituaries for Louise Martin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louise Eggleston Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers Louise Eggleston Martin, a native of Norfolk, died on May 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, former Norfolk Mayor Roy B. Martin, Jr. Born in Norfolk on April 28, 1923, Mrs. Martin was the daughter of the late Beverley Purnell Eggleston, Jr. and Mary Louise Freeman Eggleston. Though a resident of Virginia Beach, she always claimed Norfolk as home. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shephard, serving faithfully on many committees including the Altar and Flower Guilds. She graduated from Maury High School and continued her education at St. Maryâ€™s College (North Carolina) and the College of William and Mary, Norfolk Division, now Old Dominion University. She and Roy were avid Wahoo fans, faithfully attending football games with their close friends in Charlottesville, without regard to the shifting winds of UVA athletic fortunes. Married in 1948, Roy and Louise lived a life of service. They enjoyed traveling the world together as ambassadors of Norfolk, and in conjunction with Mayor Martinâ€™s presidency of the US Conference of Mayors. Of all her travels, her trip to Israel was at the top of her list. Walking in the Holy Land was an experience unlike any other, and something that she spoke of fondly. In addition to her service to the city, Mrs. Martin also dedicated her time to many wonderful organizations that were meaningful to her. She served as president of the Womenâ€™s Auxiliary of The Norfolk General Hospital, as well as an active member of both the Garden Club of Norfolk and Garden Club of America. She also enjoyed being a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and the Junior League of Norfolk/Virginia Beach. Lovingly known as Weese to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, nothing brought her greater joy than to be surrounded by family and friends. She loved being outdoors, whether it was spending time in her garden, time on the tennis courts at the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club, days at the beach at her cabana on 57th Street or looking for shells on the beaches of Duck, NC. She loved bringing family together, with the highlight being hosting Christmas Eve dinner each year. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Roy B. Martin, III and Lynda K. Martin; her daughter and son-in-law Beverley M. Sessoms and William D. Sessoms, Jr; her grandchildren Roy B. Martin, IV (Adale), Mary Sessoms Korte (Kyle), Katherine Sessoms Napolitano (Frederick), Anne Sessoms Gangwer (Chad), Kyle Edward Martin (Stephanie- fiance) and Claire Louise Martin; and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lloyd Eggleston Neff of Virginia Beach, two nieces and a nephew.The family wishes to thank Dianne McDaniels, her family and the staff of Westminster-Canterbury At Home for their kindness and good care of Mrs. Martin through the years. A church service will be conducted on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00am at the Church of the Good Shephard (7400 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, VA). Should friendâ€™s desire, memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Church of the Good Shephard, the Chrysler Museum, the MacArthur Memorial or the . H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolence may be made to www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries