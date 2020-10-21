1/1
Louise Elizabeth Viola
1946 - 2020
Louise Elizabeth Viola, was born on March 21, 1946, in Portsmouth, Virginia. On October 14, 2020, Louise left this earthly life.

Louise was the daughter of Sam P. Viola and Elizabeth M. Viola, sister of Emil A. Viola and Lucille M. Viola, all of whom have predeceased her. Louise is survived by her sister, Mary Anne Viola-Fiore and brother, Pat J. Viola (Mary Ann), as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Louise was a member of Saint Paul's Catholic Church. She possessed a deep love for God and family. Throughout her life, Louise prayed faithfully for herself and family, with particular dedication to The Rosary.

Louise was a devoted daughter, beloved sister, and special aunt. Louise had a talent for the piano and art, as well as an interest in the weather. She was always excited and so proud of her family's good news and accomplishments. With a beautiful and loving smile, Louise showed her generous and thoughtful spirit in many ways for which she is fondly remembered, particularly by her nieces and nephews. Just some of those ways include: arranging an outing and sharing her excitement over the beauty of the Azalea Festival; slipping her young nieces money; having special dolls made for birthdays; adding her own touches to her mother's handmade afghans; baking her father's favorite cake; adding extra cherries to milkshakes; calling to sing "Happy Birthday" on the special day; and remembering everyone's milestones.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Paul Restoration Fund, c/o 3501 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth, VA 23703. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Olive Branch Cemetery
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

3 entries
October 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your families’ loss. She was one of the sweetest people I ever knew. Love and prayers for the family. Sincerely, Mary Beth Iuliano
MaryBeth Iuliano
Family
October 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy o the family and friends of this dear woman.

May she be remembered for her kindness and may she rest in peace.
Bernie Kirsch
Friend
October 19, 2020
To the family of Ms. Louise Viola:
We share your sadness in remembering Ms. Louise. It was our pleasure to be of service; we will miss her too. Although no words can take away the sorrow that you bare, we send our deepest and sincerest sympathies.
Patrice Conley
Jewish Family Service
Patrice Conley
