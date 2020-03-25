The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Louise (Doxey) Falconer


1918 - 2020
Louise (Doxey) Falconer Obituary
Louise Doxey Falconer, 102 went to be with the Lord March, 23, 2020. She was born February 23, 1918 on Mackay Island, NC to the late Isaac and Mollie Sears Doxey.

Louise was a member of Nimmo United Methodist Church. She worked for Kellam and Eaton Building Supplies for many years as a bookkeeper.

She was an excellent cook. She loved her church and family dearly. A very special thanks to her caregiver Pam LeMaster.

Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles P. Falconer, sister Clara D. Irving and brother Colin Doxey.

Left to cherish her memory are her two nephews Paul Irving and wife Joesey and Bryan Irving of Knotts Island, NC and her niece Marian Riggs and husband Lloyd of Virginia Beach. Also she has three great nephews, Randy and Mark Irving and Kevin Riggs.

Services will be private. Friends may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2020
