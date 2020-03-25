|
Louise Doxey Falconer, 102 went to be with the Lord March, 23, 2020. She was born February 23, 1918 on Mackay Island, NC to the late Isaac and Mollie Sears Doxey.
Louise was a member of Nimmo United Methodist Church. She worked for Kellam and Eaton Building Supplies for many years as a bookkeeper.
She was an excellent cook. She loved her church and family dearly. A very special thanks to her caregiver Pam LeMaster.
Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles P. Falconer, sister Clara D. Irving and brother Colin Doxey.
Left to cherish her memory are her two nephews Paul Irving and wife Joesey and Bryan Irving of Knotts Island, NC and her niece Marian Riggs and husband Lloyd of Virginia Beach. Also she has three great nephews, Randy and Mark Irving and Kevin Riggs.
Services will be private.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2020