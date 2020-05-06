Louise Hobbs Walters passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. Born on September 30, 1920 in Cantalupo nel Sannio, Italy, Louise came with her family through Ellis Island to the US at the age of seven. She lived in Brooklyn, NY until she married and moved to Elizabeth City, NC-----quite the culture shock! She was a devoted and beloved mother to her two daughters, Lana Hobbs Wolcott and Patricia Ann Harriss (Huck). She was the ultimate Italian grandmother to her four grandchildren: Elizabeth Hobbs Wolcott (Thomas Quattlebaum), Alexander Stone Wolcott (Laura), Anna Harriss Smith (Brian), Samantha Gaglia Harriss (Brad). She was predeceased by her two husbands: John Walton Hobbs, Jr, and George Drager Walters.
Although she suffered from dementia the last few years, she still loved to dance with her special caregivers, Ariel Lee Bracy and Carla Taylor. Mom was truly an exceptional and very strong woman. She broke barriers in her seventy plus years in Elizabeth City. NC. She was a businesswoman as the owner and operator of Louisa's Bridals for over forty years. She bought old buildings as she saw no need to rent. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to follow in her footsteps. She has six beautiful great grandchildren; Annabel Skye Quattlebaum, Adelaide Louise Smith, Amelia Marie Smith, Juliet Stone Quattlebaum, Jackson Griffith Wolcott, and Mabel Stone Wolcott. We will be forever grateful for her as a role model of a life well lived.
Funeral will be private. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Walters family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.