Louise Lomax Owen O'Brien, 89, passed away peacefully, in Jacksonville, FL, on February 3, 2020.
She was born in Spencer, NC, worked and retired from the U.S. Civil Service, Department of the Navy, in Norfolk, VA, after 30 years of service. In addition, she worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse, for seven years, as well as Music Instructor and Tutor, for the Norfolk Department of Parks and Recreation for many years. She and her late husband, William B. O'Brien, were members of Azalea Baptist Church, in Norfolk, VA.
She is survived by her son, Robert Coleman Owen; her stepchildren, Steve O'Brien, Sharon Burnett, Scott O'Brien, Stephanie O'Brien, Salina Bunn, Sheila Collier, Sandra O'Brien, Sally Cross, and Stacey Dimick; 25 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and, one great-greatgrandchild. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Coleman Owen, and her late husband of 32 years, William Binns O'Brien; her stepson, Shawn O'Brien; and, her stepdaughter, Sarah Walker.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, from 6 to 8 PM, at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel, Virginia Beach, VA.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at 11 AM at Smith and Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel, Virginia Beach, VA. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Virginia Beach, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020