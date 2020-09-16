Louise M. Finnigan, 97, went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1923 in the village of Ossining, New York to the late Emily and William Wirth. She is predeceased by her husband of 52 years Richard A. Finnigan, Sr. and infant daughter, Mary Lou.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Christine Zirpoli and her husband Robert; son, Richard Finnigan, Jr. and his wife Suzy Mizelle; nephews, Bill and Jeff Luke; and niece, Bonnie Vanderberg. She was blessed that she had so many friends who really loved her.
Louise worked as a secretary in New York City until she married Richard "Dick" in 1960 and moved to Tewksbury, MA. The family moved to Virginia Beach in 1973 and has lived there until her death. She was a founding member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church where she was very active in many groups, committees, and delivered hundreds of Meals on Wheels meals to the elderly home bound. Louise volunteered at the WIC office in Green Run in the 1990s by making copies, filing and keeping records organized. She loved staying busy and working with people.
She had so many interests such as knitting, miniatures, Opera, Bingo, and shopping. She loved Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. Most of all, she loved Christmas, and she always had the most beautiful Christmas Tree at home and when she moved to Bay Lake. She loved her many dogs and cats because they brought her so much joy.
The family would like to thank all of the Bay Lake Retirement staff for the for the last 9 years, and especially to Josh Haynes and Beverly Brown who took extra special care of her. She loved her Senior Corp Aides Paula Lovett, Gail Brent-Barnhill and Renee Dean who were there every day to make sure had as much attention as she needed. We will miss them all.
Over the last 6 months, The staff at Interum hospice provide such caring and personal care until the very end. Chaplain Darren Wiskow would banter with "LuLu" about being from Ossining, NY and would sing with her every week.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 East Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk VA.
A Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1396 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. A burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the VBSPCA or Alzheimer's Association
. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com
