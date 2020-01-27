The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Louise Mary Turco


1926 - 2020
Louise Mary Turco Obituary
Louise Mary Turco (formerly Mickis) entered eternal life on January 24, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on July 16, 1926 to Menelaos N. Mickis and Mary Catherine (formerly Wright) Mickis in Lanark, WV. She worked as a waitress in restaurants for many years. In her freetime, she enjoyed her family and crafting anything and everything ranging from placemats, pillows, and artificial flower arrangements, just to name a few of her pursuits.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband RudolphV. Turco; son Rudolph A. Turco; brother Paul Mickis; and brother Bobby Mickis.

Left to cherish her memory are he daughter Linda Mickis and her husband Dave Finan; daughter Debbie Jones and her husband Homer; son Michael Turco; Tammy Turner and her husband Jurgen; grandson Steve Huerd and his wife Nancy; granddaughter Becky Gaige and her husband Dave; granddaughter Lizzie Vanderberg; grandson Michael Jones and his wife Frances; grandson Thomas R. Moots; nine great-grandchildren; long-time friend Pat Lilly; and other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Louise will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Drive Virginia Beach, Virginia at 12 noon. A funeral service will begin at 1:00pm. A procession to Princess Anne Memorial Park will immediately follow.

Memorial donations can be made in Louise's honor to the by visiting tmcfunding.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
