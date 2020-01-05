|
|
Louise Cartwright, 85, originally of Norfolk, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen T. Cartwright. She leaves behind a brother, Franklin DiVilio (Sue), two daughters, Debra Meade and JoAnn Trotman (Ken), three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a niece, Connie Taylor (Chuck). Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to The Levine Cancer Institute online: www.givecarolinas.org/find-your-cause/cancer or by mail: 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020