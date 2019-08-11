|
|
Louise passed away peacefully on Sunday August 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James E. Short, parents Thomas and Stella Pluta and sister JoAnn Robuck. Survivors include son James and spouse Eileen of Springfield, VA, daughter Cindy and life partner Susan Stalker of Chesapeake, VA, daughter Laura and spouse David Beverly of Cincinnati, OH and daughter Jamie and spouse Royden Wright of Virginia Beach, VA. Other surviving family members include, grandchildren Elizabeth Duncanson and spouse Michael of Alexandria, VA, Thomas Short of Pompano Beach, FL, Ella Beverly of Cincinnati, OH, her brother, George Pluta of Durham, NC, and several nieces and nephews. Her favorite pastimes were bingo, reading, word puzzles and her cross stitch works. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday August 13 at St. Louise de Marillac, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Route 19, McMurray, PA 15241. Viewing will be held from 6-8 pm on Monday August 12 at Paul Henney Funeral Home, 5570 Library Road., Bethel Park, PA 15102. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the many caregivers at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Medi Home Hospice.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019