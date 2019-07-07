Louise Pope Buxton, 92, died on June 28, 2019 in Norfolk after a short illness. She was an artist, singer, actress and teacher in the Portsmouth community for over 70 years. A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and Old Dominion University, Louise was a long-time member and former President of Elizabeth River Artists. Her paintings have hung in many banks, offices and private collections in the Tidewater area. She sang in the Chancel Choir of Monumental United Methodist Church for almost 50 years, taught adult Bible classes for 30 years, and served in several church leadership roles.



Louise was active in the Little Theater of Portsmouth in the 60â€™s and 70â€™s, making her debut playing Blanche in â€œA Streetcar Named Desire.â€ She later portrayed Rosalind in Shakespeareâ€™s â€œAs You Like It.â€ Other community theater productions featured her in â€œDestry Rides Again,â€ â€œMary, Mary,â€ â€œMarriage Go-Round,â€ and â€œCue for Passion.â€ In addition, she performed in church choir musicals such as â€œFiddler on the Roofâ€ and â€œThe Sound of Music.â€



Along with her late husband, Dr. Samuel E. Buxton, Jr., she learned conversational German, and they traveled regularly throughout Germany and Austria on their own. They shared a lifelong passion for classical music, opera, European history and literature, and travel. Even in the final months of her life she could recite long sections of English and American poetry. She moved to the Harborâ€™s Edge Retirement Community in 2014 and enjoyed living there.



Louise is survived by three sons: Brian Richard (Galina) of Chapel Hill, NC, and their sons Michael David and Robert Samuel (Shoko); Rev. Dr. Lawrence William (Beverly) of Ashburn, VA, and their sons Garrett Edward (Carly) and Tyler William; and Rev. Craig Armistead Buxton of Midlothian, VA. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Rose Paulina Buxton, her nephew W. Barrett Pope and niece Cathy Pope Martin, and their families. The family offers special thanks for her aide and companion Mary Lafferty.



A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 3312 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth. The family will greet friends at a visitation and reception at 10:00 a.m., an hour prior to the service. A private burial will follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monumental United Methodist Church, 450 Dinwiddie St., Portsmouth; WHRO-FM, 5200 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk; or a . Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019