Louise Puller Strole died peacefully at Atlantic Shores Retirement Community, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on January 21, 2020 at the age of 101 years old. Louise was a resident of Richmond, Virginia, prior to moving to Virginia Beach. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Jacob L. Strole, Jr., her parents Walter G. and Mary Tener Puller, and her sister Sue Wallis Forrer. Louise was born in Richmond, Virginia, on February 9, 1918, graduated from John Marshall High School in 1935 and was a graduate of St. Clare's Secretarial School.
Louise was an active member of Galilee Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach and served on the vestry and as the treasurer for several years. She was a former member of the Princess Anne Country Club and was a devoted volunteer through her years at the beach at many organizations, including the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, and served as a chairman of the Boardwalk Art Show for two years.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Bridges (Bart) of Virginia Beach, and her son, James Stephen Mundy (Judy) of Supply, North Carolina. She is survived by three granddaughters, Catherine Alexander (James), Elizabeth Semon (David), and Caroline Gray (Michael), great granddaughters, Mary Collins Alexander and Kate Semon, and great grandsons, F. Patrick Kavanaugh III and Jack Semon.
A memorial service will be held at Galilee Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11am by the Reverend Kathleen Bobbitt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Louise to Galilee Episcopal Church or to the Atlantic Shores Retirement Community Employee Gift Fund.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 23, 2020