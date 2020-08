Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise R. Braxton passed Sat., Aug. 8, 2020. A funeral will be 11AM, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Norfolk, VA. Family will be receiving guests 3-5PM Wednesday. Aug 7, 2020 at Metropolitan Granby St.



