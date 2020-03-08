|
|
Louise Roberts Eure, 91, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 at First Colonial Inn in Virginia Beach. She was born to the late Nernie and Gentry Roberts in Leiksville, North Carolina and grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina with her sister Vivian and her brothers; Burk and Frank. After marrying the late Charles Eure, Jr. from Hampton, she made her home in Virginia Beach. Louise was very generous to all she encountered but still was a force to be reckoned with. She greatly loved her children, her animals and her friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Chuck in 1991 and her son David in 2017. She is survived by her daughters Tammy Young and husband Terry of Virginia Beach, and Dawn Vasquez and husband Pete of Gonzales, Louisiana.
A visitation with the family will be held Monday, March 9th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd. Virginia Beach, Va. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, March 10th at 2:00pm at Princess Anne Memorial Park, 1110 N. Great Neck Rd. Virginia Beach, Va. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Special thanks go to the staff at First Colonial Inn where Louise spent her last couple of years. You made "Miss Daisy" happy...
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020