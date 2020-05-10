Louise Thomas Chapman, 91, of Portsmouth, VA, passed away at Bon Secours Maryview Nursing Care Center, Suffolk, VA, on April 20, 2020.
Born in Purcellville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Ethel Thomas. Louise worked in the Personnel Department at Sears, Roebuck & Co. for several years. She retired in 1995 as a Purchasing Agent at SupShip, Conversion & Repair, Norfolk Naval Shipyard. She was a resident of the Churchland community for 61 years. Louise was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church (now New Creation UMC) and Past President of the Golden Rule Sunday School Class. She was a dedicated, 71-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #37, Portsmouth, VA, where she proudly served as Worthy Matron (2007-2008).
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Grover E. Chapman; son, Robert "Bob" Chapman; three brothers, Billy, Gene and Roger Thomas; two grandchildren, Gretchen Anne Rankin and Brett Chapman. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter and best friend, Margie Cassis (David) of Charleston, WV; half-sister, Darlene Burton of Winchester, VA; five grandchildren, Mark P. Rankin of Saint Petersburg, FL; Susan Chapman DuBrueler of Maurertown, VA; Louis Buckner "Buck" Chapman of VA Beach, VA; Lauren Cassis Jacques of Manassas, VA; David Lee Cassis II of Charleston, WV; and six great-grandchildren.
Louise will also be missed by her very dear friend, Robert "Pork Chop" Collins of Ports-mouth, VA. Robert and his daughter, Anne Putnam, shared their fine company and opened their hearts to Louise for many years. Her family will always be thankful for their love and friendship. Appreciation is also extended to Louise's roommate at Maryview Nursing Care Center, Ms. Gene Richardson. Gene was her loving friend and guardian angel during the past almost three years.
Louise cherished her family and kept them close by through their visits, cards and the many pictures she displayed in her home. She practiced the "Power of Positive Thinking" throughout her 91 years - with prayer, a smile and lots of laughter.
A private graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens under the direction of Snellings Funeral Home, Geo. Washington Hwy. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6350 Center Dr., Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502, or New Creation United Methodist Church, 4320 Bruce Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.