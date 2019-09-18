The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel
Wake
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lourdes Hofileã±A
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lourdes O. Hofileã±A


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lourdes O. Hofileã±A Obituary
Lourdes O. HofileÃ±a, 64, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away September 13, 2019.

Born October 30, 1954, in the Philippines, she was the daughter of Mamerto Ong and Mercedes Soriano Ong. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree from BSN Luzon College. She worked as a Registered Nurse in convalescent homes, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for 29 years, and Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital. She was a life member of the Pangasinan Association and Hiram Club of Tidewater.

Lourdes was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jaime Ong. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ernesto Angel HofileÃ±a; daughter, Vanessa Ong HofileÃ±a and her husband, Mark Falcon; son, Ernesto Ong HofileÃ±a, Jr.; grandchildren, Sienna Marie, Tanner Joseph, Connor James, and Aria Rose Falcon; sisters, Rosita Ong Calimlim and her husband, Romeo, and Narcisa Ong Padlan and her husband, Arturo; nephew, Mark Arthur Padlan; and niece, Rose Anne Padlan.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. with a Wake service Friday at 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at the St. Matthew Catholic Church on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lourdes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Download Now