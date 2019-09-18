|
|
Lourdes O. HofileÃ±a, 64, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away September 13, 2019.
Born October 30, 1954, in the Philippines, she was the daughter of Mamerto Ong and Mercedes Soriano Ong. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree from BSN Luzon College. She worked as a Registered Nurse in convalescent homes, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for 29 years, and Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital. She was a life member of the Pangasinan Association and Hiram Club of Tidewater.
Lourdes was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jaime Ong. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ernesto Angel HofileÃ±a; daughter, Vanessa Ong HofileÃ±a and her husband, Mark Falcon; son, Ernesto Ong HofileÃ±a, Jr.; grandchildren, Sienna Marie, Tanner Joseph, Connor James, and Aria Rose Falcon; sisters, Rosita Ong Calimlim and her husband, Romeo, and Narcisa Ong Padlan and her husband, Arturo; nephew, Mark Arthur Padlan; and niece, Rose Anne Padlan.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. with a Wake service Friday at 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at the St. Matthew Catholic Church on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019