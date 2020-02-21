|
Treasured wife, mother, grandmother and daughter quietly entered her eternal rest on February 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Nursing Home after having lived at Marian Manor Assisted Living, Virginia Beach, Virginia for over 12 years. Born September 23, 1925 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, Bea as she was lovingly known, married the love of her life Lloyd Little Sr. and lived in Brooklyn, New York where they owned and operated a dry cleaners and laundromat for many years. She was a strong woman of faith and an active member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, in Brooklyn, New York, St. Stephen Catholic Church in Chesapeake, Virginia and St Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Bea loved her home at Marian Manor and nourished the people around her with love, faith and happiness. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Her volunteerism extended for many years through her presidency of the Marian Manor resident council, bingo caller and her role as ambassador to new residents. She was an avid reader, card player member of the Red Hat Society. She will be deeply missed by her sons Lloyd Rodney Little, Allen Little, her extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Moses Montgomery, mother Armentia Rhames, and son Alan Little.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 24, at 10:00am in Chapel at Marian Manor, presided over by Father John Morris.
Bea shared her life advice with all: "Go to school, get an education, have friends you enjoy, and lead a healthy life".
The family would like to thank all the staff at Marian Manor and Our Lady of Perpetual Help for the loving care that was provided to our mother. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2020