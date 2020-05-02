Vonnie, you were one my mentors at Verizon. You helped me along to better jobs and a better life. I love you dearly. I cherish the 40 year friendship we shared. Your family is in my prayers. Soar with the angels! Love Jan
Louvon B. Gearey, 79, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Born in Arapahoe, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Foy R. Belangia and Gladys Brinson Belangia. She was also predeceased by a brother, Ralph Belangia, Jr.
Mrs. Gearey retired from Verizon Telephone Company after 37 years. She was a member of Verizon Telephone Company Pioneers, Zulekia Court #35 Ladies of the Shrine, and a 50 year member of Westminster Eastern Star #99.
Survivors include her beloved husband, John Gearey; son, Michael Gearey; grandchildren, Jacob, Katie, and Wyatt Gearey; and a great-granddaughter, Harper Gearey.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake. The graveside service will be conducted at 2PM, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the Land Family Cemetery, Hwy 306 Arapahoe, NC. Rev. Ricky Miller will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Shrine Children's Hospital. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Born in Arapahoe, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Foy R. Belangia and Gladys Brinson Belangia. She was also predeceased by a brother, Ralph Belangia, Jr.
Mrs. Gearey retired from Verizon Telephone Company after 37 years. She was a member of Verizon Telephone Company Pioneers, Zulekia Court #35 Ladies of the Shrine, and a 50 year member of Westminster Eastern Star #99.
Survivors include her beloved husband, John Gearey; son, Michael Gearey; grandchildren, Jacob, Katie, and Wyatt Gearey; and a great-granddaughter, Harper Gearey.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake. The graveside service will be conducted at 2PM, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the Land Family Cemetery, Hwy 306 Arapahoe, NC. Rev. Ricky Miller will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Shrine Children's Hospital. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 2, 2020.