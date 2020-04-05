The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Love Facenda
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
St. Paul Catholic Church
Love McCready Facenda Obituary
Love McCready Facenda, 76, passed away peacefully from this life on April 2, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She had fought a courageous battle with Lymphoma. Love was born in Norfolk and spent the majority of her life in Portsmouth. She was the daughter of the late Robert H. McCready and Hazel W. McCready, mother of the late Jennifer Marie Facenda and John Paul Facenda and grandmother of the late Julia Elaine Facenda.

She was a graduate of Churchland High School, Class of 1962 and a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. In addition to raising her children, she enjoyed volunteering and a part time real estate career.

Survivors include: her husband of 54 years, Joseph A. Facenda, Jr.; daughters Love Elizabeth McCoury, Margaret Ann Facenda-McNeill, and Theresa Facenda Lynch (husband Christian); son Joseph Augustine Facenda III (wife Diana); ten grandchildren, Jacob and Benjamin McCoury, Meghan and Anna McNeill, Jennifer and Jessica Facenda and Jackson, Duncan, Elizabeth and Harper Lynch; and three sisters, Helen W. McCready of Portsmouth, Franny McCready Loftin of Beaufort, NC, Susan McCready Blevins (husband Doug) of Durham, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her faithful dogs, Hickory and Cujo.

A private Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 7, followed by burial at Olive Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul Catholic Church Restoration Fund, c/o 3501 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, VA 23703 or the Portsmouth Humane Society, 4022 Seaboard Court, Portsmouth VA 23701. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
