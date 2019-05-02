Lovie Brown Morgan, 84, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. The good LORD called her home to be with her loving husband, Marvin Milton Morgan and loving son, Gary Len Morgan whom predeceased her. She is survived by her loving children, Kathy Gingras and husband, John; Marvin â€œBusterâ€ Morgan, Jr. and wife, Sheila; Eric Morgan; and Jeanette Baker and husband, David. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. The definition of hard working only scratches the surface of commitment and dedication that Lovie selflessly gave providing care to those who needed help until the age of 83. Lovie had quite the green thumb and found joy and relaxation in working in her flower beds and garden. Lovieâ€™s favorite passion was cooking, especially preparing meals for holidays and special occasions to be enjoyed and shared surrounded by family at her dinner table. Lovie was also a member of Bowers Hill Baptist Church. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2PM at Bowers Hill Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8PM Friday evening at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camp Hope Haven. www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019