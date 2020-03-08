|
Lowell Lawson Burba, 84, went home to be with The Lord on March 6, 2020 after faithfully serving and loving him for many years. He was born in Kenton, OH to the late Leroy and Gail Cummings Burba. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Ina E. Burba and daughter, Laura Ann Burba. Lowell served his country proudly in the US Navy, retiring after 22 years of service as a Master Chief Petty Officer. He later retired as a HVAC Engineer from the City of Virginia Beach after 23 years. Lowell was attending River Oak Church but was a longtime member of Atlantic Shores Baptist Church. After his loving wife passed, he enjoyed his time as a member of King's Choir. Lowell was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing his guitar and bowling.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Kathleen Overmyer (Sam) and Carol Moyer (James); son, Steven E. Burba; grandchildren, Eric Overmyer, Katie Dew, Kelli Overmyer and J. Logan Moyer; great-grandchildren, Andromeda, Hazel, Theodore and J. William; brother, Norman Burba; sister, Janet Manns (Delmar) and other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6-7:30pm. A private family graveside service will be held with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to Operation Blessing at www.ob.org/give. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020