Lowell Merritt "Lucky" Stike, 85, died on Monday after a long and valiant battle with various medical problems. He retired from Norf. School System where he was a teacher/counselor. While in DC and after retiring from the Navy he taught psychology to the Communications Staff of Bush 41 Administration. For 55 years he and his wife Delores were fortunate to share adventures traveling. He served 12 years as Volunteer Ambassador at Norf. International Airport, Board of TCC, Masonic Lodge, Ports. Sister City Commission, Boy Scout Leader, and Monumental Methodist Church.
He loved life and people, serving his God, church and family. He is survived by his devoted wife Delores B. Stike, sister Sandra Stike Jarrett and 6 nephews and numerous friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the American Kidney Foundation or the s Project. The family will receive friends in Loving Funeral Home Wednesday from 6-7 pm. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am Thursday in the Funeral Home with burial at Woodland Methodist Church Cemetery in Windsor, VA. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
