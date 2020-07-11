Loyce G. Jones, 73, of the 4800 block of Luxford Circle, passed away on July 6, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. She was born on July 8, 1946 to the late Willie Mae Gibbs. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and Norfolk State College. Loyce retired after 30 years of service as a Public School Teacher. Loyce is survived by her sister, Rosa Mae Brown; special niece, Jacqueline Williams and a host of family and friends. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505., Rev. Myron Hodge, Officiating. Viewing will be held, 2pm-6pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA.



