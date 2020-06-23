Lucia Anne Raucci, 53, Went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 18, 2020 surrounded by love.
Born in Boston, MA on January 14, 1967, Lucia was blessed enough to have 4 parents: Therese Ellis and the late David Warner, who adopted her at 2 months of age, and her Biological mother Anne Higgins and Step-Father Michael Higgins, whom she met later in life. Lucia met her husband there in New England, where they later moved to Virginia Beach, Va.
In addition to her husband of 26 years, Richard V. Raucci, Lucia is survived by her one and only daughter Rachel L. Raucci and fiancÃ©' Tyler Korver, soon-to-be step-granddaughter, Libby Korver (5), her sister, Jacinta and husband Alan Wuerth, brothers Frank Warner, Joseph Warner, Joseph Wade Warner Crandall and wife Jennifer, many nieces and nephews and countless friends, who were like family.
Lucia has always been involved in the mortgage industry for over 30 yrs., spending the last 8 years as the underwriting manager at OVM Financial. Lucia's industry knowledge was one of the many reasons for their company's success. OVM was more than just a job to Lucia, it was more like a second family to her.
Lucia never met a stranger that she could not make a friend with and her smile would light up any room. Her laugh was infectious and those of us lucky enough to know Lucia, know her sense of humor was one for the ages.
Lucia did not lose her battle because she never stopped fighting. She stayed strong and she fought cancer like a warrior. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. She never wavered in her faith with the Lord, even though the most trying of times. There was no quit in Lucia. Just because she is no longer here, it does not mean she lost her fight. We know she is in heaven, cutting up the dance floor. In her memory, turn on your favorite song, grab your favorite drink and dance, dance, dance. #KeepDancing
There will be a visitation held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4pm-8pm and a Service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 am at Altmeyer Funeral Home at 5033 Rouse Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.
In lieu of flowers, Please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or the Virginia Beach SPCA in Lucia's Name by visiting www.tmcfunding.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 23, 2020.