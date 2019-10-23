The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucienne Mairiaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucienne Alexandrine Mairiaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucienne Alexandrine Mairiaux Obituary
Lucienne A. Mairiaux, 83, passed away October 20th. Born in Raeren, Belgium. She was predeceased by her husband, Simon.

Survivors include her son Daniel, his wife Carol, and her best friend Jeanine Wenger. She leaves behind many other friends. Special thanks to the staff at Sentara Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to a charity of their choosing.

Online condolences can expressed by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucienne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Virginia
Download Now