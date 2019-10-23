|
Lucienne A. Mairiaux, 83, passed away October 20th. Born in Raeren, Belgium. She was predeceased by her husband, Simon.
Survivors include her son Daniel, his wife Carol, and her best friend Jeanine Wenger. She leaves behind many other friends. Special thanks to the staff at Sentara Hospice House.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to a charity of their choosing.
Online condolences can expressed by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019