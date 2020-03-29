The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Resources
Lucile M. McNamara, 95, passed away March 27, 2020. She was born in Canada to the late J. Auguste and Gertrude Dumas Levesque. Lucile was the loving wife of the late, Murray John McNamara. She retired as a French Teacher in both public and private schools, and was a friend of Immanuel Presbyterian Church, Norfolk.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann MacDonald and her husband, Bill; son, Brian Peter McNamara and his wife, Sabrina; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

To adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing there will be no formal visitation. The family will not be receiving friends, those choosing may visit Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 10 to 3 p.m. She will be laid to rest in a private service at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. A service to celebrate her life will be held by Immanuel Presbyterian Church, Norfolk. This will be by invitation. Please contact the family at [email protected] In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to a . Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020
