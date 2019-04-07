LITTLE, Lucile (â€œRickieâ€) Randolph Omohundro died peacefully at her home on March 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, C. Malcolm Little, Jr; a son, C. Malcolm Little III; and her sister, June O. Klein. She is survived by her children, Lewis R. Little (Sarah), Lloyd T. Little (Tracy), Liza Little (Scott); and grandchildren, Malcolm (Kelly), Ben, Kate, Lewis (Cris), Tyler (Rutsen), Mollie, Cricket, Douglas, Talbott, Gray, Logan, Bella; great grandchildren, Layla, Kelly Grace, Mac, Eva, and Ella. Rickie enjoyed golf with friends and family and playing duplicate bridge. As a teenager, she was asked to join the Ice Capades to skate professionally. She also served on the Senior Board of the Childrenâ€™s Hospital, the Virginia Museum, and co-Chair of the Village Green Fair. Our family spent summers in Virginia Beach enjoying July 4th cookouts and fireworks, 78th Street Beach Bullies Pig Roasts, surfing, sailing the catamaran, golf, and the big cocktail party in August. Boca Grande was the winter retreat providing many spring breaks for children and grandchildren; boat rides to Cabbage Key, bingo at the Gasparilla, golf at Lemon Bay, and cocktails at sunset. Known affectionately as Crickets, the family will always remember her as the strong matriarch who insisted her children eat 3 meals a day, served dinner promptly at 6:30 pm, and always said, â€œFamily is most importantâ€. The funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Maryâ€™s Episcopal Church, or The Collegiate Schools. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary