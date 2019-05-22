Lucille Adams Perry, 107, passed away peacefully at her home on May 17, 2019. Born in Rocky Mount, NC, she was the daughter of the late Larry Guy Adams and Ophelia Davis Adams. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Graham H. Perry, sister, Ruby and four brothers, Guy Jr., Clay, Jay W., and Gale. Mrs. Perry retired from Norfolk Southern Railway Company. She was a long-time member of Cradock Baptist Church where she was active in the Womanâ€™s Missionary Union, served as a deacon, and on church committees. Left to cherish her memory is her niece, who was raised as her daughter, Jill Adams, W.J. Sealey, and a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors, caregivers, and friends. A visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1501 Colonial Ave., with Rev. David L. Phillips. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donorâ€™s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com . Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019