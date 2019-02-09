Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Andersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Adele Andersen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucille Adele Andersen Obituary
Lou Andersen passed away on February 4, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was predeceased by her husband Andy Andersen and sister Nel Reese. She is survived by her brother Tip(Laura) Howell, nephews Bill and Keith Reese, loving daughter Andrea Andersen-Andersen and devoted son-in-law Chris Andersen and the pride and joy of her life grandchildren Susan Adele and David Christian Andersen. Lou donated her body to science and requested no service. Memorial donations may be made to the Tidewater Lost Chord Club in care of ACS, 477 Viking Drive, VB, VA 23452 or the . Lou and Nel are reunited for their eternal road trip with clean bathrooms at every exit, up front parking at Cracker Barrel and no speeding tickets.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.