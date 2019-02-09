|
|
Lou Andersen passed away on February 4, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was predeceased by her husband Andy Andersen and sister Nel Reese. She is survived by her brother Tip(Laura) Howell, nephews Bill and Keith Reese, loving daughter Andrea Andersen-Andersen and devoted son-in-law Chris Andersen and the pride and joy of her life grandchildren Susan Adele and David Christian Andersen. Lou donated her body to science and requested no service. Memorial donations may be made to the Tidewater Lost Chord Club in care of ACS, 477 Viking Drive, VB, VA 23452 or the . Lou and Nel are reunited for their eternal road trip with clean bathrooms at every exit, up front parking at Cracker Barrel and no speeding tickets.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019