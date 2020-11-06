1/
Lucille Byrge Todd
1921 - 2020
Lucille Byrge Todd, 99, of Chesapeake went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 2, 2020. She was born in Kettle Island, KY on October 13, 1921 to the late Murley and Beulah Mae Coley Byrge and raised in Pinsonfork, KY where she met her husband of 67 years, the late James Milford Todd, Sr. She was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters.

She was a devoted wife and homemaker and beloved Mother to her son James Milford Todd, Jr. (Nancy), and daughters, Barbara Todd Spencer and Marilyn Todd Phillips (Bill). Also left to cherish the memory of their MawMaw are her eight grandchildren, Dena Spencer, Scott Spencer (Shelley), Melissa Aguirre (Erwin), Michelle Todd, Geoff Phillips (Nichole), Jennifer Phillips (fiance, Daniel Woolridge), Billy Phillips (Tracey) and Greg Phillips; eleven great-grandchildren, Gavin, Reese and Quinn Spencer, Josie Aguirre, Noelle and Raelynn Phillips, Kaitlyn Harrison (Chris), Nick and Kara Phillips, Genevieve and Rhiannan Phillips; and one great-great grandchild, James Harrison.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk on November 16, 2020 at 11:00am and officiated by Pastors Brent Belford and Daniel Davey of Colonial Baptist Church. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home Great Bridge Chapel is assisting the family.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
November 4, 2020
I love you, Aunt Lucille! So enjoyed your visits to Canada, KY, when I was a youngster! Bless you! From your niece, Carolyn.
Carolyn T Barnett
Family
