1/
Lucille Cormier Peterson
1933 - 2020
Lucille Cormier Peterson of South Boston, VA, passed away December 4, 2020. She was born in Topsham, ME, on June 11, 1933, and was 87 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Valmore Cormier and the late Harmance Cormier. She was married to the late Robert Don Peterson. Music and art were her true enjoyment.

Lucille C. Peterson is survived by: two daughters, Robin P. Penley (Richard) of Suffolk and Dana P. Potenza (Pedro) of Halifax; two sons, James Peterson (Geraldine) of Keswick and Donald Peterson (Kate) of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Frances Potenza of Halifax, Abigail Peterson of Norfolk, and Jessy Peterson of Chesapeake; and one sister, Annette Mayo of Topsham, ME. Preceded in death by, her daughter, JoAnn Peterson.

Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com.

Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Home, Inc.
1603 Wilborn Avenue
South Boston, VA 24592
(434) 572-3525
