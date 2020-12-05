Lucille Cormier Peterson of South Boston, VA, passed away December 4, 2020. She was born in Topsham, ME, on June 11, 1933, and was 87 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Valmore Cormier and the late Harmance Cormier. She was married to the late Robert Don Peterson. Music and art were her true enjoyment.
Lucille C. Peterson is survived by: two daughters, Robin P. Penley (Richard) of Suffolk and Dana P. Potenza (Pedro) of Halifax; two sons, James Peterson (Geraldine) of Keswick and Donald Peterson (Kate) of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Frances Potenza of Halifax, Abigail Peterson of Norfolk, and Jessy Peterson of Chesapeake; and one sister, Annette Mayo of Topsham, ME. Preceded in death by, her daughter, JoAnn Peterson.
