Lucille Edna Knox Harris, 88, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on June 23, 2020Born on September 21, 1931 in McHenry, IL, she was the daughter of the late Robert Knox and Edna Phalin Knox and the widow of Preston Harris, her husband of 23 years.Lucille, a member of St Pius X Catholic Church since 1972, was a devout Catholic with a strong prayer life and a religious role model to her children. She was a member of the Legion of Mary for over 25 years delivering Communion and visiting the homebound with her best friend, Bessie Lawles. She enjoyed politics, following the news both in the newspaper and on TV, crossword and suduko puzzles, bird watching and was Grandma Extraordinaire. The grandkids will tell you "She made the best pancakes ever!"In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Harris and nine siblings, Mary Rossi, Kathleen Knox, Helen Busch, Robert Knox, Julia Huska, Howard Knox, Joanne Stanek, John Knox and Br. Kevin Knox. Left to cherish her memory: her children, Nancy (Chris) Gadsby, Elizabeth (Jim) Mahon and Karen Front; grandchildren, Patrick (Angela) Gadsby, Paige Gadsby (Joe) Tomek, Brooke Gadsby, Alex Gadsby, Madison Mahon, Patrick Mahon, Samantha Neff (Arik) Kelly, Matthew Harris, Erin Harris, Mary Harris, Cynthia Harris, Julia Front and Eve Front; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Connor Gadsby, Arik and Aria Kelly; sister, Eileen Mauer, 2 sister-in-law's and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank all of her caregivers especially Holly, who doted on her "marathon runner", Shekita, who always made her smile, Mary, an angel in disguise, Elsa, who she adored and Kim, our lifeline in this age of Covid-19.The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church on Thursday, July 2, at 11am. Condolences may be offered to the family at: