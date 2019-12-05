|
Lucille Kathreen Kirk, 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.She was born in Great Bridge, VA to the late Samuel and Carrie Garris Burnham. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William M. Kirk Sr. and her son, Thomas Dale Kirk. Lucille was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a waitress.
She is survived by two sons, William M. Kirk Jr. and wife, Cathy B. Kirk and James L. Kirk and wife Xiuying Kirk; a half-sister, Elinor R. Branch; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and a host of loving extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1PM, Friday, December 6, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by Pastor Rev. Corey Leggett. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Portsmouth, VA. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 5, 2019