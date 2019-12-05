The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Kirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Kathreen Kirk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Kathreen Kirk Obituary
Lucille Kathreen Kirk, 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.She was born in Great Bridge, VA to the late Samuel and Carrie Garris Burnham. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William M. Kirk Sr. and her son, Thomas Dale Kirk. Lucille was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a waitress.

She is survived by two sons, William M. Kirk Jr. and wife, Cathy B. Kirk and James L. Kirk and wife Xiuying Kirk; a half-sister, Elinor R. Branch; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and a host of loving extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1PM, Friday, December 6, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by Pastor Rev. Corey Leggett. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Portsmouth, VA. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -