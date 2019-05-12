Lucille Lee McIntosh, 86, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Lucille was a lifetime resident of Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Lucille was the daughter of the late Lt. Cmdr. Charles Lee and Ida Lee. She is survived by her husband William, and her children LeeAnn McIntosh, Lisa McIntosh-Herbert, Leslie McIntosh-Bullerjahn, and Lori McIntosh-Goddard, and their extended families. Lucille was a graduate of Norview High 1948 and De Paul School of Nursing 1952. Lucie was a wonderful wife and mother and as a Registered Nurse looked after everyoneâ€™s â€˜infirmariesâ€™. She liked to travel the world with her husband Bill, was a gourmet cook and always enjoyed entertaining. Her husband Bill is forever grateful for the 64 wonderful years together. Lucieâ€™s physical life has left us, but her spirit will always be with us and remain a part of the lives of those she loved and who loved her. The memorial service will be held at HD Oliver, 2002 Laskin Road, VB, VA, 23454 on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 3 PM. Online Condolences may be shared with the family at hdoliver.com. Memorial contributions to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad or the Autism Society, NC, may be made in lieu of flowers.Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019