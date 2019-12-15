|
|
Lucille Mae Rudolph Walter passed away peacefully December 11, 2019 in Franklin, VA at the age of 99. She was born in Lebanon Church, VA: the daughter of the late Grover and Stella Rudolph.
She was the widow of Samuel E. Walter and lived in Norfolk, VA most of her life. She was a life long member of Christ United Methodist Church and her beloved Circle of Christian ladies. She was a registered nurse, loved gardening and flower arranging. She was a 50 year member of the Devon Manor Garden Club.
Her survivors include John Walter and his wife Linda of Franklin, Tom Walter and wife Jeri of Austin, TX, and Bob Walter and his wife Susan of Moyock, NC; two daughters Linda Morrison and her husband Bob of Virginia Beach, and Sally Fontenot and her husband Bill of Franklin, she has twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Mom's church: Christ United Methodist Church on Bayview Blvd. in Norfolk, VA.
A celebration of her life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00p.m. with a reception to follow in the church social hall.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019