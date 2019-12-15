The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 355-3360
For more information about
Lucille Walter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Walter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Mae Walter


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Mae Walter Obituary
Lucille Mae Rudolph Walter passed away peacefully December 11, 2019 in Franklin, VA at the age of 99. She was born in Lebanon Church, VA: the daughter of the late Grover and Stella Rudolph.



She was the widow of Samuel E. Walter and lived in Norfolk, VA most of her life. She was a life long member of Christ United Methodist Church and her beloved Circle of Christian ladies. She was a registered nurse, loved gardening and flower arranging. She was a 50 year member of the Devon Manor Garden Club.

Her survivors include John Walter and his wife Linda of Franklin, Tom Walter and wife Jeri of Austin, TX, and Bob Walter and his wife Susan of Moyock, NC; two daughters Linda Morrison and her husband Bob of Virginia Beach, and Sally Fontenot and her husband Bill of Franklin, she has twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Mom's church: Christ United Methodist Church on Bayview Blvd. in Norfolk, VA.

A celebration of her life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00p.m. with a reception to follow in the church social hall.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -