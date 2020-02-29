Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Stanley Barnes


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Stanley Barnes Obituary
Lucille Stanley Barnes - 101, died peacefully on February 27, 2020 in her home.

Born in 1918 Lucille was a native of Franklin County Virginia. In 1941 she married Ralph Barnes and moved to Norfolk. She was a devoted homemaker and mother.

She is survived by her two sons, Barry Barnes, Robert Barnes his wife Joyce and her brother Robert Stanley.

Special thanks are due to Doctors Stine, Saadeh and Whalen and nurses/staff Cathy, Debbie, Rachel, Lelia, and Jackie with very special thanks to Debra.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday 3-1-20 in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the golden retriever rescue: GRREAT, P. O. Box 8014, Yorktown, VA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -