Lucille Stanley Barnes - 101, died peacefully on February 27, 2020 in her home.
Born in 1918 Lucille was a native of Franklin County Virginia. In 1941 she married Ralph Barnes and moved to Norfolk. She was a devoted homemaker and mother.
She is survived by her two sons, Barry Barnes, Robert Barnes his wife Joyce and her brother Robert Stanley.
Special thanks are due to Doctors Stine, Saadeh and Whalen and nurses/staff Cathy, Debbie, Rachel, Lelia, and Jackie with very special thanks to Debra.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday 3-1-20 in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the golden retriever rescue: GRREAT, P. O. Box 8014, Yorktown, VA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 29, 2020