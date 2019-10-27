Home

Lucille Williamson Mason


1940 - 2019
Lucille Williamson Mason Obituary
Lucille May (Williamson) Mason, age 79 of Virginia Beach, VA, died on October 20, 2019 in her home surrounded by family and friends.

Lucille was born March 25, 1940 to Guy Buzzell and Nina Ferona (Amidon) Williamson in Lyndon, VT. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jerry Wayne Mason; son Michael Mason and wife Stephanie of Charlotte, NC; daughter Dawn (Mason) Keckley and husband John of Virginia Beach, VA; brother Charles "Chummy" Williamson and wife June of Lyndon, VT; sister Lorraine (Williamson) Baer of Sedro-Wooley, WA; five grandchildren - Aaron Keckley and wife Shaina, Nathaniel Keckley, Benjamin Keckley, Sadie Mason, and Thomas Mason; and two great-grandchildren, John and Asher Keckley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Nina Williamson, an infant brother, sister Louise Clara (Williamson) Peake, and brothers Thomas Burton Williamson, Robert "Bob" Allen Williamson, and Lawrence "Pete" Guy Williamson.

Memorial service to be held at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 3201 Edinburgh Dr., Virginia Beach, VA on November 23, 2019 at noon. The family requests that memorials be made online to the Sentara Foundation Hampton Roads at www.tfaforms.com/4688527. For more about Lucille, please visit everloved.com/life-of/lucille-mason.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019
